‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Jenni Farley’s TMI Sex Admission About Younger Boyfriend

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni Farley makes a TMI sex admission on an upcoming episode of the wildly popular MTV series, stating to her roommates that she “can’t stop having sex” with her much-younger boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Farley’s co-star Vinny Guadagnino called his longtime pal “a giddy little schoolgirl” in a clip of the show’s September 19th episode.

“When you start talking to somebody new, that’s a basic move that you do, you start bringing them up, and then can’t stop talking about them,” Guadagnino said of Farley’s new relationship.

Carpinello is 24 years old. Farley is 33. She also told Guadagnino in the clip that she is so infatuated with Carpinello that when she is with him she “can’t stop staring at him.”

Farley’s admission came after the roommates, including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese flew to Las Vegas to attend Guadagnino’s debut as a Chippendale’s host. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was pregnant and did not attend the festivities.

Although the couple has been together for several months, it was only in the last two episodes of the series that Carpinello has been mentioned. Farley told Polizzi about her boyfriend and she, in turn, was thrilled that her pal was happy again after enduring a difficult relationship and divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews.

When Farley and castmates Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, traveled to Las Vegas to attend the first birthday party of Ortiz-Magro’s daughter, Ariana Sky, Farley told her pals she was dating the younger brother of one of her friends, and that he attended her wedding to Mathews.

Farley and Carpinello have been dating since last spring. Farley and Mathews, the father of her children, daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized their divorce in August of this year.

Loading...

This season, the show will continue to explore the adult lives and relationships of the cast of the series as they tackle parenthood, life in the public eye, addiction and recovery.

The show is currently filming scenes for inclusion in the latest season of the series. Sorrentino, who was incarcerated while the cast was filming scenes that are now airing this season, was just released from prison earlier this month. He is now reportedly allowed to film with his Jersey Shore co-stars. The Inquisitr previously reported that Sorrentino’s life after jail will include two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.