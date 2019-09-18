WWE Spoilers: WWE Confirms That They Are Eliminating A New Rule At Next Month’s Draft

This short-lived rule certainly got a lot of use in the limited time it was around.

Over the course of the next month, there are a lot of big changes coming to WWE, stretching across all brands. NXT is premiering on the USA Network on Wednesday night, with SmackDown moving to FOX in early October. Also, there will be the WWE Superstar Draft taking place next month, and the promotion has now confirmed that a short-lived rule will come to an end once that actually takes place.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the next WWE Draft was confirmed for next month, and it was announced during the NFL games this past weekend. It will begin on Friday Night SmackDown on October 11, 2019, and the second night of the draft will take place on Monday Night Raw on October 14, 2019.

The fact that WWE is having another draft means that they are truly looking at having totally separate rosters for all brands. NXT is not expected to be a part of this draft, but the red and blue brands will now completely be their own entities.

With this draft taking place, WWE is actually going to be putting an end to the “Wild Card Rule,” which was introduced earlier this year. As reported by Wrestling Inc., both Michael Cole and Tom Phillips confirmed on commentary this week that the rule was going to be eliminated once the draft was done.

BREAKING: The destinies of WWE Superstars will be determined during a two-night WWE Draft taking place live on Friday Night #SmackDown on Oct. 11 on FOX and #Raw on Oct. 14 on USA Network. https://t.co/3JpJA9IPbf — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019

Vince McMahon introduced the “Wild Card Rule” months ago, and it was used to continuously shake things up in WWE. Three or four superstars from each brand could jump to the other brand every week and appear on that show without any type of consequence. Those who made appearances which were not approved could have received disciplinary action or even been fired.

At least, that was the way it was originally intended to work.

After a couple of weeks, all kinds of chaos broke loose, and superstars from both brands were jumping back and forth without any issue. For months now, Raw stars have shown up on SmackDown Live and it has been the other way around as well. It’s been almost as if the brand extension doesn’t exist at all.

WWE is making a lot of changes in the next few weeks, and the biggest will come with the Superstar Draft in mid-October. Not only will names be in new places, but they will be on that brand for quite some time after it happens. Along with that, the elimination of the “Wild Card Rule” means that fans won’t get to see some match-ups for a very long time.