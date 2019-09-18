Jessie James Decker Puts On Busty Display In Sexy Nude Jumpsuit

Jessie James Decker’s latest Instagram share is sending her legion of fans into overdrive.

It’s no secret that the singer turned reality star is incredibly popular on social media and she boasts a following of over 3.1 million on Instagram alone. The mother of three regularly delights her fans with a wide-range of photos that include pictures of her kiddos, pictures with her hubby Eric Decker, and of course some fashion-forward photos as well.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Decker is all smiles as she sits on a red chair at a table and holds up a cup of coffee in her hand. She wears her long, blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail and appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup on her face including eyeliner and mascara. Jessie rocks a floppy white hat on the top of her head and in the caption of the photo, she tells fans that she is borrowing the hat from a friend.

The beauty accessorizes the look with some dainty gold necklaces. Her amazing figure is on display in a nude-colored jumpsuit that clings to her every curve on top and is a little baggier on the bottom. Jessie also flaunts some major cleavage in the shot and in just moments of the post going live, it’s earned the reality star plenty of attention with over 29,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

While many fans commented on the post to let Decker know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over her gorgeous outfit. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead. A few more fans commented on the post to ask Decker where they could purchase the same jumpsuit.

“Where is this jumpsuit from!!!! I need for a vacation I have coming up!!,” one follower asked.

“Love the outfit,” another chimed in with a pink heart emoji.

“Seriously so gorg, loving that fringe purse and your jumpsuit,” one more gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star shared a sweet photo with her man by her side. In the shot, it appeared as though they may have been shooting some sort of commercial or doing a promotion for an upcoming show since there was a camera visible in the corner of the image. Jessie looked stunning in a tight-fitting red tank top that showed off her sculpted arms and she completed the look with a pair of black leggings. Decker looked handsome in a grey graphic shirt and black shorts.

Fans can keep up with Jessie by giving her a follow on Instagram.