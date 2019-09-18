Nick Carter Reveals Why He Got A Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron Carter: ‘We Were Left With No Choice’

On Tuesday night, Aaron Carter took to Twitter and claimed that his brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, had gotten a restraining order against him. Nick Carter confirmed on Twitter that he did indeed take out a restraining order against his brother and explained why both he and his sister felt they needed one.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Nick took to Twitter to speak out about the restraining order and the reason for it. He also revealed that his sister Angel got a restraining order against Aaron as well.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Nick closed out his post by saying that they “love” their brother and are hoping that he gets “proper treatment.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aaron revealed on Twitter that Nick had got the restraining order. He told his followers that he had just been served, and then tweeted to his brother.

“Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life,” Aaron wrote on Twitter.

Aaron also took to Instagram to clap back at Backstreet Boys fans who were giving him a hard time on social media. In the video he posted, Aaron is wearing an N’ Sync shirt.

Loading...

Nick Carter is best known for being a member of the band the Backstreet Boys. The band is currently on tour. Nick also appeared on Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars. He danced with Sharna Burgess and the two finished in second place while Bindi Irwin and her partner, Derek Hough, took home the Mirror Ball trophy.

Aaron Carter is also a singer and has recently been on tour as well. He, too, appeared on Dancing with the Stars during Season 9. He danced alongside Karina Smirnoff and the two ended up in fifth place on the show.

Both Nick and Aaron appeared on the reality show House of Carters back in 2006. The show featured both Nick and Aaron as well as their siblings. The show lasted for only one season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aaron Carter recently appeared on an episode of The Doctors where he opened up about his mental health.