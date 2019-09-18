Carrie Underwood’s Story About Her ‘Spooky’ First Job Will Give You Chills

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for Halloween by telling one of her own spooky stories. The country music star recently sat down with Jenny McCarthy to dish about life, work, and everything in between on the SiriusXM show, The Highway.

According to Pop Culture, Carrie opened up about some jobs she had before she won American Idol and changed her life forever by becoming a huge singing sensation, and it’s safe to say that her job now is much better than the ones she used to have.

Underwood told McCarthy that some of her first jobs included working at a gas station, a vet clinic, and a creepy old hotel that no longer stands back in her hometown.

“I worked at a hotel down the street. It was very much empty. Like creepy empty. Like The Shining empty. My second day there, the girl that was training me just didn’t come in. So I was in charge, and I didn’t know how to work anything or do anything,” Carrie revealed.

“My boss would randomly tell people that would come in that I was his daughter. He’s like, ‘Doesn’t she look like me? This is my daughter.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t really know what to do, because if I’m like, ‘No I’m not,’ then I’m going to get fired,” Underwood continued.

The singer went on to add that everything about the job was “spooky,” and that she didn’t like the vibe she got while working there. Carrie claimed that she only lasted about one month before quitting the gig and moving on to something a little less out of a horror movie.

Things sure have changed for Underwood over the years. After winning American Idol she went on to become one of country music’s biggest entertainers with songs such as “Before He Cheats,” “Jesus Take The Wheel,” and “Cry Pretty.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie was recently announced as one of CMT’s artists of the year for 2019, and she’ll be honored on the show, which airs October 16 at 8 p.m.

However, Underwood won’t be able to be there in person, so she’ll perform via live feed from her concert in Cleveland, Ohio instead.

Upon hearing the news of Carrie’s latest honor, her fans were thrilled for her, and took to Instagram to share their well wishes, revealing that the accolade was well deserved.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Carrie Underwood’s life and career by following the singer on her social media accounts.