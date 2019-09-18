Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hit A British Pub In Rare Photo With Baby Archie

The Sussexes look like a regular family enjoying dinner together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are like any other parents trying their best to raise a family. They just happen to be royals. However, the famous couple decided to be somewhat ordinary recently, as they were seen sneaking into a pub located near their home at Frogmore Cottage.

Despite being a huge part of the royal family, Harry and Meghan were caught in photos obtained by TMZ. The family of three settled down at the Rose & Crown in Windsor, England for a bite to eat and a little relaxation. In the snaps, you can see Prince Harry’s beard and familiar red hair that he tried disguising with a baseball cap. He walked into the pub carrying Archie in a carrier just like any normal dad would. Meghan had the rest of the usual baby stuff that most parents carry with them.

When they arrived, it appears that the facility was fairly empty, as they settled themselves at the small round table in the corner by the window. Later, there were a few patrons seen in the pub as well. The Duchess of Sussex went with a very casual look for their outing. She is seen wearing a pair of white shorts with an army green shirt or jacket. She wore her brunette locks down instead of her usual high bun.

The Sussexes’ royal son can barely be seen in a blurry picture taken of him, but you can make out his small frame. He appears to be huddled under a baby blanket while sitting on his dad’s lap. The duke and duchess enjoyed the house specialty, which was said to consist of a roast dinner. Meghan opted to drink water with her meal, while Prince Harry downed a couple of pints.

If anyone happens to be worried about whether they got mobbed by spectators, the entertainment site said that heads were barely turned towards them as they enjoyed their time together. They also had security detail around, just in case they were needed.

Loading...

Meghan Markle recently shared a loving tribute to her husband on September 15, which was Harry’s 35th birthday. According to The Inquisitr, there were not only pictures of him as a baby and young child, but there was also a rare, never-before-released snap of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his christening day in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do things a little differently than Prince William and Kate. Royal watchers are always on the lookout for any glimpses of Archie, which have been pretty rare so far. As he gets older, his parents may choose to expose him to the public a bit more often.

You can get more royal news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Sussex Royal Instagram, and also on the Royal Family Instagram.