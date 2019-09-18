iPhone 11 Pro Has The Best Camera On Any Smartphone, Reviews Say

This is the reason users will want to buy Apple's shiny new devices, reviewers say.

Apple’s next generation iPhone models are due out in just two days — on Friday — but early reviews suggest that users will fall in love with one particular feature of the company’s flagship offerings: the new camera system.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Apple announced its 2019 iPhones at its annual fall event last week. The cameras were a focal point for the company, which revealed not many other notable changes to the devices, maintaining a similar design and Apple’s proprietary lightning port rather than adopting the industry standard of USB-C.

The new iPhone 11 model features two camera lenses — a standard camera and an ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features a three-camera array capable of taking ultra-wide photos, regular photos, and zoomed-in photos using a telephoto lens.

Editor-in-Chief of The Verge, Nilay Patel, praised the devices’ cameras in an early review of the product and said that the phones blow the competition — particularly offerings from Samsung, Google, and other Chinese manufactures — out of the water. The editor particularly praised the more expensive Pro model in his review.

Yes, they’re expensive. And yes, I think most people should probably buy an iPhone 11, which has most of the same features, including the same basic camera system, for $300 less. But if you want to pay more to have the best display and the best camera, the iPhone 11 Pro is worth the premium over the iPhone 11.

In addition to the three-camera setup on the Pro models and the dual camera confirmation on the standard iPhone 11 model, both phones feature an upgraded front-facing selfie camera, which now has a 12 megapixel sensor. As many early reviews have noted, the camera maintains a tighter crop when the phone is held in a portrait orientation, though it expands to the full 12 megapixel size when the phone is rotated in landscape. Apple says this is to fit more people in a group selfie.

Both the lower-priced iPhone 11 model and the iPhone Pro and Pro Max offer what the Company dubbed as a “slofie,” a feature that will allow users to take slow-motion videos with the front-facing camera. All 2019 iPhone models are capable of recording video at 4K resolutions, and all three will feature “night mode,” the company’s answer to other phones on the market which have already had a similar feature. The phone will use software technology to artificially illuminate photos in dark environments — without the need for flash.

Introducing the new triple-camera system on iPhone 11 Pro. Pre-order on 9.13. Expand for more. pic.twitter.com/cPH86lZvcC — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

In addition to having improved cameras, the phones also claim to have an increased battery life. The iPhone 11 Pro is rated to last four more hours than the outgoing iPhone XS, and the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to get 5 more hours on a single charge than the outgoing iPhone XS Max.

In addition to the added telephoto camera, the iPhone 11 Pro models also have a more-advanced display than the standard iPhone 11, which Apple calls the Super Retina XDR Display. It’s really just an upgraded OLED panel that the company used on its iPhone X and XS models, however. The iPhone 11 features an LCD display identical to the one used on last year’s iPhone XR.

All new iPhone models are slightly thicker and heavier than the outgoing models, which can likely be accounted for by the extra camera hardware and the increase in battery size.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max — cameras and all — are available for pre-order now and will become available for purchase in stores on Friday. The iPhone 11 begins at $699 for a 64GB model, the iPhone 11 Pro begins at $999 for a 64GB model, and the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max retails for $1099. Notably, the company has maintained last year’s iPhone XR lineup, which the lower-priced iPhone 11 succeeds, and will offer the phone to consumers at a reduced price of $599. Users looking for the new camera features should steer clear of last year’s model, though, as the iPhone XR has just one rear-facing camera.