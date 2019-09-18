Meghan King Edmonds Shares Family Photo With Twins On Instagram After Husband Jim’s Text Message Affair

It's the first full family photo the 'RHOC' star has shared for some time.

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds haven’t had the easiest summer but over the weekend, they appeared to be one big happy family on Instagram.

Ahead of her cameo return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, the reality star and mommy blogger took to her Instagram page and shared a full family photo of herself, Jim, and their three kids, including two-year-old daughter Aspen and their one-year-old twins, Hayes and Hart.

As fans may have noticed, Meghan has been sharing plenty of images of her kids over the past several months but hadn’t shared a full family photo with her online audience since early March.

In Meghan’s latest photo, she and Jim are seen standing in front of a garage with their dog at their side as Meghan holds her twins in her arms and Jim holds Aspen in his.

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in 2014, just months before she signed on to appear in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10, which began airing the following year. Then, in June of last year, two years after Meghan quit her role on the show, she and Jim made headlines after he was caught texting inappropriate photos and videos to another woman.

All About the Tea was first to report on Jim’s text message affair.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan opened up about her struggles over the summer, weeks after Jim’s affair was made public, telling her fans on Instagram that she had no chose but to “endure and find beauty” in the “tragic struggle” she’d been dealt with. As she explained, it’s often hard to find meaning in trauma but if one tries hard enough, they can find “small wins.”

Loading...

Meghan also opened up about her husband’s missteps in a blog post titled “I’m Sad” at the end of June.

After admitting that she learned of her husband’s affair in the press, Meghan revealed that despite the fact that Jim told her his relationship with the other woman wasn’t physical, she still considered the betrayal as an affair and said she no longer trusts him.

“I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this,” she wrote. “How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It’s not fair. I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.