Lisa Rinna Performs Wild Dance To ‘Gold Digger’ In Nude Bodysuit

Lisa Rinna is a dancing queen in her latest social media update, and her fans have come to expect and love the fact that she likes to dance in front of the camera on a regular basis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is seen shaking her booty on Instagram as she wears a skintight nude bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s shape wear line, Skims.

Lisa lets loose with a wild dance performance as she rocks out to the song “Gold Digger” by Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West.

Lisa is seen in her bedroom as she swivels her hips, rolls her body, and moves her arms around while she mouths the lyrics to the hit song. At one point she even slaps her own booty.

The bodysuit flaunts Lisa’s flat belly, cleavage, curvy hips, lean legs, and toned arms. She has her brown hair styled in her signature style, and she appears to wear a full face of makeup in the post, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick eyeliner, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her famously plumped lips.

In the background of the video, the reality star’s bed can be seen as well as the rest of her tidy room that she shares with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

Of course, Lisa’s loyal fans couldn’t get enough of the post, and took to the comments section to gush over how much they loved the dancing clip.

“Deciding to follow you is easily one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” one social media user wrote.

“Friggin hilarious,” another comment read.

“Rinna I love you,” a third fan gushed.

“DAMN,” another comment stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of Lisa’s Real Housewives co-stars, Brandi Glanville, recently spoke out about Lisa’s body, stating “f*ck” the haters who talk badly about the reality star.

Loading...

“At 55, she looks better than most 25 year olds and why is there an age limit on dancing or wearing a bikini?” Brandi stated, per Reality Tea.

“We should be celebrating her. There really shouldn’t be an age limit on anything. We can all do whatever the f**k we want to do. And I have to just shout out Lisa. You look f*cking amazing and better than most people in a bathing suit, to be honest,” Brandi added.

Fans who love Lisa’s dancing videos should follow her on Instagram, where she often posts them to her account and stories.