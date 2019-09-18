‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Due Date, Shares Baby Bump Photos After Confirming Pregnancy News

Teddi Mellencamp is pregnant with baby no. 3.

Teddi Mellencamp confirmed her third pregnancy earlier this month, just weeks into filming on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and shortly thereafter, she revealed her due date to a curious fan on social media.

According to a September 17 report from OK! Magazine, Mellencamp is due “at the beginning of March.”

Mellencamp already has two children with her husband, Edwin Arroyave — daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5. She is also step-mom to Arroyave’s oldest child, 10-year-old Isabella, who he shares custody of with an ex.

Mellencamp first confirmed her baby news with Us Weekly magazine on September 11, telling the outlet that she is in her second trimester and sporting a noticeable baby bump.

According to Mellencamp, she and her husband conceived their first two children through in-vitro fertilization but didn’t want to go through the long, painful process to conceive their third child. So, when Mellencamp discovered she was expecting earlier this year, the news came as a complete surprise to her family.

Luckily, while Mellencamp’s pregnancy was unexpected, it was extremely welcomed, especially by her older children, who had been hoping to one day have a younger brother or sister.

“They are so excited,” Mellencamp said of the reactions of her kids. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

Mellencamp didn’t reveal the gender of her third child but said that her kids have already begun picking out names for a baby boy or a baby girl.

Following her baby news, Mellencamp announced on Instagram that she would be sharing her body evolution throughout the coming months of her pregnancy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp’s husband, Arroyave, shared a statement of his own on Instagram just after his wife confirmed her pregnancy.

“Life is full of miracles — head to Us Weekly to read about ours,” he shared, along with a family photo of himself, Mellencamp, and their children.

Mellencamp joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017 for Season 8 and has been featured in a full-time role ever since.

Mellencamp and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, though a premiere date has not yet been set.