‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Admits To Hooking Up With Jeremy Calvert As They Get Flirty On Twitter

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert continue to keep fans guessing about their relationship, and the new episode of Teen Mom 2 didn’t help the situation. According to Pop Culture, on the new episode that aired Tuesday night, Leah admitted to hooking up with Jeremy while the two were in New York City. Not only that, but after the show aired, the two got flirty on Twitter.

Talking to her friend, Leah admitted that she and Jeremy had “hit it off.” When her friend asked her if the two hooked up, Leah said “no,” but she then admitted she was lying. She then explained what happened between the two.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ One thing led to another.”

Of course, the encounter left her with some mixed emotions. Leah admitted that she was wondering if there was more and said that the two “had a good time.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah admitted that her girls want her and Jeremy to get back together. However, she admitted that she doesn’t want to rush things and confuse her youngest daughter who she shares with Jeremy.

After the episode, Leah and Jeremy got flirty on Twitter.

A fan asked if Jeremy’s bacon cooking skills have improved.

“Nope they still suck, but that slap is still on point tho blahahaha,” he replied on Twitter.

Jeremy was referring to an old Teen Mom 2 scene which showed him slapping Leah with bacon.

Leah caught wind of the tweet and chimed in.

Loading...

“Oh he better have better skills because if there is ever a next time I’m slapping him back with bacon IF I don’t slap him first. Wtf. Who even does this btw?”

Leah Messer was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out that she was expecting twins with her then boyfriend Corey Simms. The two welcomed their twins and married before ultimately divorcing. She then moved on with Jeremy Calvert. The two married and share one daughter together, but they, too, divorced.

Now, it looks like things between Jeremy and Leah are on good terms, and fans are hoping to see a reconciliation between these two.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 airing Tuesday nights on MTV.