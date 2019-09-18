Duane Chapman Thanks ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Fans As He Rests At Home After Heart Attack Scare

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman gave everybody a major scare last weekend when he was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains. Now, his representative has shared a statement via his Instagram account and it’s confirming good news about the reality television star’s health.

As The Inquisitr noted earlier this week, sources had shared that Duane’s medical emergency was determined to have not been a major heart attack. The doctors seemingly decided that stress and blood pressure issues were behind the chest pains and the Dog the Bounty Hunter star had reportedly been released to go home.

Now, a new Instagram post shared Tuesday evening on Duane’s account confirms that he is resting comfortably at his home in Colorado. The statement from Duane’s rep also noted that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was overwhelmed by all of the love he had been receiving from fans around the world.

The statement noted that Duane is following doctor’s orders to take things slowly and let his body heal. In addition, it joked that Duane’s orders were that everybody needed to watch the family’s new show on Wednesday night.

As Duane’s fans know, his wife, Beth, passed away a few months ago after an intense cancer battle. Beth and Duane had been filming a new show right up until her death and it is now airing Wednesday nights on WGN America.

Dog’s Most Wanted gives an inside look at how the Chapman family dealt with her illness in her final months. In addition to that, it also gives fans plenty of juicy drama as they hunt down numerous criminals on the run.

Duane’s fans flooded this recent Instagram post to share their support and love. Nearly 25,000 people liked the post and almost 1,200 added comments in the initial 16 hours after it had been shared.

“[M]y family prays with you and stands by your side during this time of pain, grief and sorrow… Just remember, they are still with us. She might not be standing by your side, but she’s in your heart!”

“Prayers, great big hugs and butterfly kisses headed your way Dog. Listen to your body and your doctors. And most of all, listen to God’s voice. It is the most loving, peaceful voice you can ever hear. Love this family!! Be blessed.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are making it clear that they love Duane and are there to support him as he copes with losing Beth. Everybody is grateful to hear that he did not experience a heart attack and they’ll be hoping that he can heal and come back stronger than ever.