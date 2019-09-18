Taylor Swift Slams Kanye West As Two-Faced In New ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview

Taylor Swift isn’t holding back when it comes to bad blood with Kanye West. The singer opened up about the pair’s tumultuous relationship in her latest interview with Rolling Stone.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor dished about wanting Kanye’s approval following the moment when he rushed the stage at the 2009 MTV VMAs, grabbed the microphone out of her hands during her acceptance speech, and proceeded to tell everyone that Beyonce should have won the award.

Taylor said that she and West reconnected and were on good terms years following the incident, and that Kanye had even asked her to present him with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs, listing a number of reasons why it would mean a lot to him if she did so.

The singer said that she wrote a speech and that when the time came, Kanye got on stage and told fans that MTV had asked Taylor to give him the award for the sake of ratings, which sent a “chill” down her spine.

“I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk sh*t. And I was so upset.”

Taylor said that Kanye apologized to her for the remark and sent her flowers the next day. She claimed that she was still mad at the rapper, but didn’t want them to be on bad terms again, so she moved on. Then he called her up to tell her that he wanted to drop her name in a new single titled Famous.

Kanye and Taylor talked, and he claimed that Taylor approved the lyric about her during the phone call, which was filmed and released on social media by Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

However, Taylor said that she never gave Kanye approval to call her a “b*tch” in the song, and decided that she was done with Kanye and his antics after the single was released.

“I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms.’ Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things.”

Meanwhile, time marches on, and it seems that Taylor and Kanye may never squash their beef.

The Inquisitr reports that fans can next see Taylor Swift when she appears as a mentor on The Voice for Season 17.