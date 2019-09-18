LaToya Jackson Surprised Janet Jackson Had A Child & Talks About If She’ll Have More

LaToya Jackson, 63, is no stranger to talking about her siblings and has opened up about her younger sister Janet Jackson, 53, per Us Weekly.

LaToya admitted that she doesn’t think that Janet will be giving her any more nieces or nephews. However, she hasn’t actually been told that by the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon.

“I don’t think she will,” LaToya assumed.

“Although she’s never told me that, I don’t think so. Absolutely not.”

She expressed that she never thought Janet would have a child, but proved her wrong when she gave birth to her son, Eissa, 2, in 2017. The father is her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana.

“That child has changed Jan, and she adores him,” she said.

“She loves him, and he loves his mommy. She’s a wonderful mother, an absolutely wonderful mother.”

LaToya is the author of Growing Up in the Jackson Family, which was released in 1991. It goes into detail about her famous siblings and her father, who she accused of child abuse, which the LA Times noted.

Janet is also an author and released her own book, True You, in 2011 which is a self-help book to help those with self-esteem, self-love, and how to feel good in their own body. The New York Times revealed that it was a No. 1 bestseller.

LaToya has been busy lately raising awareness and supporting survivors of domestic violence.

Her youngest sibling, Janet, on the other hand, has been performing around the world.

In May, she kicked off her first Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater in May. The show enjoyed two legs and helped her become one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade, which The Inquisitr reported. The residency consisted of 18 shows and was making $722,000 from 4,000 tickets per night.

During the summer, she played the Pyramid Stage, also known as the main stage, at Glastonbury Festival.

Her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To give back to the fans who supported the record, she is currently embarking on a tour to honor the milestone.

Last year, Janet released a single with Daddy Yankee, “Made For Now.” Since then, she has kept her fans waiting for more.

The Inquisitr previously reported on “Drop That Kitty” hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign revealing that Jackson sent him a song to feature on, which their fans can maybe expect to hear soon.

