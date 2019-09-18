Kaia Gerber, 18, Stuns Flashing Bra In Semi-Sheer Crop Top In British Paparazzi Photos

Kaia Gerber seems to have reached the next stage. The daughter to Cindy Crawford is now chased by the paparazzi wherever she goes, as photos obtained by The Daily Mail today are proving. The 18-year-old has been modeling since she was a child, but in recent years, she has really shot up the celebrity ladder. Kaia now comes as a globe-trotting face, with images of the teenager in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week.

The newspaper’s photos didn’t show Kaia on the runway today. Rather, the model was seen in various off-duty moments, including a Starbucks run as even the hardest-working faces get a break. Kaia was snapped in streets as she rocked two killer wardrobes, although both seemed casual, sexy, and denim-centric. Kaia was photographed flaunting her Amazonian frame in a pair of high-waisted jeans along with a tiny, white crop top boasting semi-sheer fabrics. Hints of the star’s white bra underneath were visible, with the lingerie straps proving to be a similar deal. The bra-flashing trend is definitely a popular one, although Kaia herself didn’t seem out to showcase too much. The star’s baseball cap pairing and sneakers kept things low-key, although some statement jewelry and shades afforded a little celebrity glam.

Photos also showed Kaia looking a little more dressed up in a mauve-colored cardigan and neck scarf. Here, an unbuttoned finish was once again showcasing the model’s lingerie, but the ab display appeared to be the most impressive.

Kaia has made The Inquisitr’s past headlines for flashing the flesh, but something about this refined personality always retains class. Kaia’s trendy looks seem to pull it off every time, although this star was raised with a supermodel and fashion-conscious mother and a swarm of designers.

As to Kaia’s own personality, it looks like the teen has aspects to her that are pretty ordinary. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Kaia revealed her weekend pleasures and music taste.

“On my perfect Saturday, I don’t set an alarm. If I make it to nine, that’s the dream. I can get ready in five minutes, but getting out of bed takes forever. I’ll lie around and check Instagram and listen to music. I really like Stormzy and Skepta, but when I’m starting my day I might go for something a little more chill like Billie Eilish,” she said.

The model did, however, reveal somewhat of an appetite.

“I’m passionate about breakfast. I wake up hungry, so I always eat a bagel. My family gets a dozen from this deli called Nate ‘n Al every weekend,” she added.