Britney Spears Posts About Prayer On Instagram As Dad Jamie Is Cleared Of Abuse Charges

The singer's new favorite book is a 60-day devotional.

Britney Spears is leaning towards prayer as she deals with ongoing drama in her family. The 37-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram to share the title of author Nicole Crank’s Hi God (It’s Me Again): What to Pray When You Don’t Know What to Say. In the caption to the post, Britney revealed that she “absolutely” loves the book of devotions, which was published in 2017.

Britney’s post comes just as the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced that criminal charges will not be filed against her father, Jamie Spears, as there was “insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed,” according to People.

Jamie made headlines earlier this month when Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, filed a police report alleging that his former father-in-law. Federline claimed that Jamie physically abused Sean Preston, his oldest son with Britney, during a visit to his home last month, as shared by The Inquisitr. In the police report, it was alleged that Jamie “violently shook” Sean after breaking down a bedroom door to get to him following an argument. Britney reportedly removed Sean, 14, and her 12-year-old son, Jayden, from her father’s home.

In response to her Instagram post, fans took to the comments section to write that they are praying for Britney and for her “freedom.”

Others wrote that the “Toxic” singer is a good role model who stays positive even in the most difficult times. And other fans thanked Britney for the book recommendation and assured her that everything will be okay.

Britney and Federline, who split in 2007 after two years of marriage, came to a new child custody arrangement late last month. The new agreement gives the singer just 10 percent of custodial rights and Federline 90 percent, People notes. The two previously had a 50-50 agreement, which was in place since their divorce 12 years ago, so this is a significant change.

In addition to the drastically reduced custody, Britney’s visits are required to be supervised by anyone but Jamie Spears, whom Federline also filed a restraining order against. Jamie reportedly cannot come near his grandsons for the next three years. In the aftermath of the family drama, Jamie also stepped down as Britney’s conservator, a status he had held since 2008.

Amid all of the drama in her personal life, Britney continues to keep fans both entertained and informed with her near-daily social media posts. In addition to various workout and swimsuit shots, Britney has been posting book recommendations.