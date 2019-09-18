Donald Trump Exonerates Himself In Unusual Third-Person Tweet

Donald Trump exonerated himself from anything “wrong or illegal” in an early morning social media message on Wednesday. The president referenced his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s testimony on Tuesday and Fox & Friends in a third-person tweet saying that he had been cleared of any crimes.

“As Corey Lewandowski stated very clearly yesterday in front of the House Judiciary Committee, President Trump didn’t do anything wrong or illegal,” he tweeted.

He went on to attack Democrats for their ongoing investigation into Trump’s dealings, which saw Lewandowski testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

“But they all know that. The Democrats are hurting our Country, and getting nothing done. Shameful!” he added.

Lewandowski testified to Congress in a combative five-hour session about the president’s dealings during the Russian investigation, according to Business Insider. When asked if he ever lied on behalf of the president, the former campaign manager admitted that he may have not been entirely accurate in the past, but it was justified because the media is, according to him, “dishonest.”

During the testimony, Lewandowski was shown a clip of him saying that he had never been asked by the president to “get involved with Jeff Sessions or the Department of Justice in any way, shape, or form.”

But, as the interviewer pointed out, that ended up being proven to be untrue. In fact, Trump had asked his confidant to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to rein in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Lewandowski defended himself against the charges of lying.

“I have no obligation to be honest with the media because they are just as dishonest as anybody else,” Lewandowski said, adding “perhaps I was inaccurate that time.”

Trump’s request may actually constitute obstruction of justice, a crime. Lewandowski’s admission may show that Trump moved “to prevent further investigative scrutiny of the president’s and his campaign’s conduct.”

CNN's interview with Corey Lewandowski was, predictably, a mess. Here he is steamrolling Alisyn Camerota as she tries to ask him questions. pic.twitter.com/ctBFyUxECk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has perceived Lewandowski’s testimony to be positive for him. He went so far as to exuberantly thank his former campaign adviser for his testimony.

“Such a beautiful Opening Statement by Corey Lewandowski! Thank you Corey!,” Trump said.

While it’s true that Lewandowski repeatedly denied his or Trump’s colluding with Russian agents or acting in any way to influence the 2016 election, the line of questioning on Tuesday shows that might not be the case. Still, the president continued to claim on Wednesday that the testimony exonerated him of any wrongdoing, a familiar tactic that he used when the Mueller report was released and showed that he may have committed acts that constitute obstruction of justice.