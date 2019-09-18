Olivia Jade Deletes Scandalous Instagram Post

Olivia Jade deleted her recent Instagram post in which she flipped off the camera.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, might not be making a comeback so soon after all. The 19-year-old beauty vlogger went radio silent after it was publicly revealed that her parents were involved in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying a whopping $500,000 to ensure Olivia and her sister, Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They have pleaded not guilty and have opted to fight the charges. In the meantime, Olivia appears to have given her YouTube career a break for the moment, according to Fox News.

When the news of the scandal first broke, Olivia was swarmed with hate comments and backlash online. It was so bad that she had to turn the comments off on her recent Instagram posts and YouTube videos. She lost major brand deals with hair and beauty brands like TRESemme, Sephora, and Estée Lauder. She has also not posted a single new video on her channel, which boasts 1.94 million subscribers. She’s been quiet on all her social media pages in the last six months, except for posting a throwback photo in honor of her mother’s birthday.

In August, the online star appeared to be ready to stand up for herself and make a comeback by posting a scandalous Instagram photo in which she flipped off the camera with two middle fingers.

“@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says,” Olivia captioned the photo, appearing to address the media storm she and her family have faced since the scandal.

Loading...

However, that post has been recently deleted and many are wondering if it is in light of Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman’s recent sentencing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers corrected.

Loughlin and her husband would of course face a far heavier sentence if they are convicted. Recent sources close to the family have claimed that Loughlin now wishes she had accepted the plea deal when she had the chance.