Buxom Bombshell Chantel Zales Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Tiny Lingerie: ‘Come Chat’

Chantel Zales has made it her job to stun Instagram with her tiny bikinis and steamy little outfits, and it’s proving to be a good career choice for the model.

On Tuesday night, Chantel posted yet another sexy snapshot to her Instagram story, showing off her massive cleavage in a tiny light-colored bra that could barely contain her curves.

Chantel is seen lying in her bed surrounded by pillows with a blanket over her lap. However, the blanket is pushed down enough to see that the model also rocked a pair of skimpy shorts that matched her sexy bra’s pattern.

Chantel held the camera up above her to capture the selfie and flashed a peace sign, all while giving a smile and a sexy stare into the lens.

The bikini beauty had her long, blond hair styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulder and donned a full face of makeup for the photo.

Chantel’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, thick eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy pink color on her lips to complete her makeup style.

In the caption of the photo, Chantel told her over 4.1 million followers that she’s “bored,” and asked them to “come chat” with her by following a link she provided in the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chantel’s social media following is an impressive one, with Heightline reporting that she’s one of the highest-paid Instagram models in the world.

The outlet goes on to reveal that the model was born in New Mexico but moved to Arizona as a young child. She grew up in the state and later attended Arizona State University before finding a job in logistics.

Eventually, she moved on to modeling and landed photos in magazines such as Lowrider and Maxim. She’s also reportedly appeared in movies such as Middle Men and Piranha 3D.

Biographics World claims that Chantel has a net worth of $5.36 million that she’s amassed from her modeling career. The article also states that she considers herself more than just a bikini model — she also thinks of herself as a fitness expert and a fashion designer.

As far as her personal life, not much is known in that department. Chantel is reportedly known for being a bit protective of her private life and keeps it off of social media, instead focusing only on her modeling content.