Arianny Celeste Shows Why She Earned The Title ‘World’s Hottest UFC Ring Girl’ In Revealing White Bikini

Arianny Celeste is hot both in and out of the ring.

The model, who has earned the title “World’s Hottest UFC Ring Girl,” gave her Instagram followers a treat with a picture of herself rocking a revealing white bikini while she leaned on a classic car. The picture was a smash hit with Arianny’s followers, prompting thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Classic beauty,” one person commented.

“Definition of Beauty,” another wrote.

Arianny is no stranger to getting viral attention for her racy snaps. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared another revealing picture earlier this week showing off her curves in a very flattering dress.

As the Daily Hive noted, Arianny has become one of the best-known figures around the UFC, with her popularity surpassing even some of the fighters that take the ring as she holds the placards. She has been building her stature for more than a decade, first being named Maxim’s “Hottest UFC Octagon Girl” back in 2010 and then landing on the Maxim Hot 100 list later that year. Arianny posed nude for Playboy in November 2010, then two years later was featured on the cover of Maxim.

Arianny told the news outlet that she got into modeling through her own hard work, submitting her photos to agencies until she latched on. When she had the opportunity to work with the UFC, Arianny said she had a difficult choice — to stay in school and complete her studies or to jump at the opportunity.

“You know, I always was concerned about schooling, and my parents were very strict so, that was very important to me, but then, working with UFC really opened up a lot of doors for me so now I’m more focused on entertainment and I know I can always go back to school,” she shared.

Her decision has likely been a very lucrative one. Arianny has reportedly amassed a net worth of more than $1 million, and even sparked controversy when reports emerged that she was making more than some of the UFC fighters. This irked UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, and Arianny spoke up to agree that the UFC’s competitors aren’t paid enough.

Arianny now supplements her UFC income with plenty of sponsored posts that she shares with her 3.2 million Instagram followers. Industry experts say that Instagram models generally make $1,000 for every 100,000 followers, meaning her posts can earn as much as $30,000 each.

