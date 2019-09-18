Stephen Curry Wants To Play For Team USA At The 2020 Olympics

Following a disappointing exit from the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Team USA has set their eyes set on a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. In an interview with ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry revealed his wish to play for Team USA in the upcoming tournament.

“That is the plan, for sure. You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things like that to interfere. Definitely wanna go, I’ve never been on the Olympic team,” Curry revealed.

The two-time NBA MVP has always maintained interest in participating in the Olympics, having failed to make the cut in 2012. He had the opportunity to be a member of the gold medal squad in 2016, but Curry withdrew from consideration following a lengthy postseason run with the Warriors.

“I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it,” Curry added in an exclusive sit-down with Nichols.

With these remarks, Curry becomes one of the first stars to declare his intent to suit up for Team USA. The team’s recent elimination in the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup — failing against France — may serve as a wake-up call for the elite crop of NBA players. With many top players opting to pass on the tournament, Kemba Walker, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton were the only All-Star players left in the camp.

“We’re still the best. If we get guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment’s been there, and I think it’ll be there next year,” Curry concluded in regards to mounting competition on the international stage.

Steph Curry on the 2020 Olympics: "The Olympics is an experience that I want and next year will hopefully be it." WE FINALLY GETTING OLYMPIC STEPH ???? pic.twitter.com/znpHLyenyq — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 18, 2019

Given that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is an assistant for Team USA, it’s no surprise that Curry has already voiced his interest in making his Olympics debut. The pair could potentially be joined by Draymond Green, who also hopes to be selected next summer, as per CNBC.

After reaching their fifth consecutive NBA Finals, Curry and his teammates are preparing for an even more challenging season with the departure of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kerr believes that his team will be able to adapt thanks to new signings and longtime leader Curry.