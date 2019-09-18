Niece Waidhofer Shuts Down Instagram In Dominatrix-Inspired Get-Up

Niece Waidhofer has a way of getting the attention of her fans. Always sexy and usually provocative, the Instagram sensation never fails to wow her fans with a wardrobe that includes a bit of everything. Niece shut down the photo-sharing platform with her latest post in which she wore a dominatrix-inspired get-up that left very little to the imagination.

In the photo, Niece stood with her back to a mirror as she took a sultry selfie. The angle of the shot captured a close-up view of her voluptuous chest and a full shot of her nearly bare bottom.

The racy ensemble showed plenty of skin. Niece’s breasts spilled over the leather corset, which was adorned with silver buckles and latches. The corset appeared to lace up the back, accentuating the model’s slim waist and hourglass figure. She wore a pair of thong bikini panties that showed off her pert derrière. Niece paired the daring look with black thigh-high stockings and black thigh-high boots.

The beauty wore a full face of makeup that featured flawlessly-shaped brows and thick eyelashes. She wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail as she pouted for the camera.

Niece’s captions — sometimes not safe for work — get about as much attention as her photos do. In this post’s caption, she said she was getting ready for sweater weather with leather.

Needless to say, Niece’s fans went wild over the snap. Some comments were crude, but many focused on how hot Niece looked in the photo.

“OMG, can’t stop looking at the back side,” one fan wrote.

“Now a fan of leather weather,” joked one admirer.

“Wow… i cant take my eyes off of u,” another wrote.

“I love your insta,” one fan confessed.

One fan summed up what he thought of the snap with one word: “outrageous.”

Loading...

Outrageous is one word that can describe Niece’s style. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her cleavage in a skimpy bra.

One thing seems clear — the model certainly knows what her 1 million followers want to see. Over the summer, she thrilled her fans with a variety of eye-popping shots. While her photos show her modeling a diverse collection of apparel, fans can almost always count on Niece looking smoking hot as she shows about as much skin as Instagram will allow.

Fans wanting to keep up with Niece’s titillating posts can follow her Instagram account.