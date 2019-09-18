Lamar Odom Dubbed A Jerk For Failing To Thank Khloe Kardashian In Gushing Survival Post For ‘DWTS’

Lamar Odom appears to have raised a few eyebrows. The basketball icon and current Dancing with the Stars face has been making plenty of headlines for joining the popular ABC series. The show had already gotten off to an interesting start overall with Christie Brinkley’s injury. Lamar took to social media yesterday for a post centering around his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, although the update came with plenty more than a simple posed photo of the 39-year-old in his crushed velvet suit.

Lamar’s photo showed him posing with his dance partner Peta Murgatroyd. In many ways, the image appeared to be the average promotional Instagram post. Fans reading the former basketball player’s caption discovered a lot more, though. Lamar had taken to his caption in a lengthy way, with moving words reflecting on his troublesome past and those brushes with death. Of course, Lamar comes with a high-profile battle against substances as his 2015 headlines are not forgotten. Lamar was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel in what is largely interpreted to have been a drug-induced state.

Lamar thanked his fans for having his back as he detailed an extremely rocky past. While many might argue that the moving and inspiring words showed how far this formerly-addicted star has come, it looks like fans think he missed the mark. The star did not mention any support from former wife Khloe Kardashian.

Many comments came in echoing the same sentiment. One such comment likely stood out to fans.

“@lamarodom You should probably thank @khloekardashian also as if it wasn’t for her deciding to keep the life support on it would of been a very different ending.”

“No mention of Khloe Kardashian lmao” was another comment.

As to responses receiving the most likes, these either seemed to include the Good American founder or her entire family.

“And to Khloe for being there,” one fan appeared to prompt the star.

“U should thank the Kardashians because they were the ones there for u” was another comment.

Not all responses seemed out to remind Lamar of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars’ support, but there was no denying that many fans appeared taken aback that Lamar had made no mention of Khloe.

Loading...

“And khloe who helped u back…massive fan of u…but don’t forget the people who truly help,” one user stated.

Lamar and Khloe are history. These two may have had a reality-filmed marriage and a rocky past, but it’s largely considered to be water under the bridge. Lamar is now dating Sabrina Parr. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the couple has opened up a little on their sex life.

Fans would likely agree that Lamar is grateful to everyone who has helped him.