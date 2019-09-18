Andy Cohen Weighs In On Caroline Manzo’s Potential Return To ‘RHONJ’

Would she ever be brought back to the series?

Caroline Manzo left her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2013 after appearing on the series in a full-time role for its first five seasons. But could she be on the cusp of a return?

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Andy Cohen spoke out about the ongoing rumors regarding Manzo’s potential return to the series and admitted that while there have been reports claiming she has been asked to return as a “friend,” he isn’t so sure that she would fit in with the cast at this point in time.

“Did Caroline Manzo turn down coming as a friend? I think there was a story out there about that but I don’t know that that was true, but I would love Caroline to come back,” he admitted.

That said, Manzo is no longer close to any of the series’ stars. So, when it comes to a possible comeback, that may not be the most natural adjustment for the cast to make. As Cohen explained, Manzo isn’t in touch with any of the ladies “in any level,” despite having appeared on the series with both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

In closing, Cohen told the outlet that although Manzo is not friends with the current The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, he would absolutely love to see her back on the show at some point in the future and noted that the door is always open for her to return.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen also spoke out about Manzo’s potential return to the show in March of this year, saying on Twitter that despite a Radar Online report claiming that she could be headed for a comeback, she would not be appearing on the show’s upcoming 10th season.

According to the Radar Online report, Cohen was allegedly begging Manzo to come back to the show and even contacted her husband, Albert Manzo, in hopes of convincing her to do so. Although an insider claimed that Manzo had turned down Cohen’s offer to return on a number of occasions, the source also noted that Cohen can be “very persuasive.”

As for Manzo’s past hesitancies about returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, the source said she was concerned that her fans wouldn’t be supportive of her decision and noted that longtime star Giudice was not on board with her potential comeback.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.