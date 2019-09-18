Hilde Osland Almost Spills Out Of Her Bikini While Covered In Gold Chains

Hilde Osland is no stranger to wowing her fans on Instagram. It’s one of the reasons that the Norwegian bombshell is such a wildly popular model on the social media site, boasting over 1.4 million followers. Nevertheless, she managed to stun the internet once again after posting a picture where she nearly spilled out of a blue bikini while decorated with glistening gold chain jewelry.

In the double post update, the blonde beauty cheekily begins the post by asking which picture her fans like better, the first or the second.

Both pictures feature the stunning ensemble. It is comprised of a dark blue bandeau style bikini top, with one shoulder and a scalloped edge. As it is unlined, it leaves very little of Hilde’s cleavage to the imagination, and the Scandinavian stunner seems dangerously close to spilling out.

The bikini bottom is a matching blue, and also features the sweet scalloped edge. The model accessorized the look with some chain gold jewelry that begins around her neck, falls down through her cleavage, and cinches around her rib cage.

The gold jewelry, along with the blue of the bikini, make Hilde’s golden tan glow and emphasize her beautiful blue eyes. Hilde’s hair is styled in unkept waves, and she donned a coffee-colored scarf around her crown. She also wore a blue scrunchie around one wrist, and a gold bracelet around the second.

The first picture has Hilde facing the camera straight on, jutting out her hip to showcase her fantastic hourglass figure in full. Second picture has Hilde angled to the side, flaunting her perky posterior with the cheeky cut of the bikini bottoms.

Within just half an hour, the picture already earned over 12,300 likes and around 330 comments.

“Always breathtaking,” proclaimed a fan, with a purple heart emoji.

“I’m in love,” added another, with a red heart.

“Perfection,” concluded a third, with a blue heart that matched the color of the bikini.

Though the Norwegian beauty normally sticks to peachy palettes, she has worn similar stunning blue hues on occasion, like an underwear set posted earlier this week or a similar bikini worn earlier this summer.

Hilde’s most recent picture also tagged the clothing retailer Cupshe. As an Instagram influencer, Hilde often collaborates with clothing companies, such as Fashion Nova or Hot Miami Styles.

In fact, just yesterday, Hilde uploaded a picture where she showed off her derriere in a pair of teeny grey booty shorts from the former, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.