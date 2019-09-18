Sofia Richie Exposes Her Rock Hard Abs In Crop Top While Running Errands

Sofia Richie may be one of the hottest models in Hollywood, but she’s just like everyone else, and she proved that when she was spotted hitting up the grocery store in a comfy and casual ensemble.

The Daily Mail reports that Sofia was snapped by the paparazzi as she and her gal pal, Pia Mia, ran some errands in Calabasas on Tuesday.

The two women were seen hitting up local grocery chain, Ralph’s, as they picked up some supplies, such as milk. Sofia wore a tiny black crop top with a collar. The shirt showcased her flat tummy and rock hard abs. She also sported some baggy, light gray sweatpants, which flaunted her curvy hips.

Sofia wore her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Sofia accessorized her cute and casual style with a pair of dark sunglasses, white sneakers on her feet, a gold chain around her neck, and bracelets on her wrist.

Meanwhile, Pia also wore a black crop top, which put her impossibly tiny waist in the spotlight. While inside the store, the friends updated their Instagram stories, and even posed for a selfie in the security camera.

As many fans know, Pia is a good friend of Kylie Jenner, and Sofia and Kylie have grown very close in recent months. Sofia’s romance with Scott Disick is said to have helped the friends reconnect.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kylie even took her girl squad on an epic trip to Turks and Caicos over the summer.

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider dished to Hollywood Life.

Loading...

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time and Sofia is looking forward to more bonding time with Kylie,” the insider reveals of the two friends.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Sofia’s lavish lifestyle by following the model on her social media accounts.