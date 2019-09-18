Australian Model Madi Edwards Nails Topless Thong Bikini Jump, Causing An Instagram Frenzy

Although she recently felt under the weather, Australian model Madi Edwards didn’t let it get her down. She thrilled her 689,000 Instagram followers by sharing a clip of herself working alongside model Ashleigh Menin on Hamilton Island, and the two appeared to enjoy their topless jump into the sea.

Throughout the day, Edwards posted clips of herself on her Instagram story working for the brand Bali Body. In the astonishing clip, she shared on her Instagram, Edwards wore a black thong-style bikini bottom with no top. She stood beside model Ashleigh Menin, who wore a similar style bottom without a bikini top. The two stood facing away from the camera on the edge of a yacht. Edwards’ wet blonde hair hung down her back before she lept into the beautiful blue water. Right beside her, Menin’s darker brown wet hair hung straight down her back. The two sprang into the air and landed in the water with a splash after somebody counted to three.

In just a few hours, the video racked up nearly 85,000 views on the popular social media network. Almost 200 of Edwards’ fans dropped a supportive comment for her on the post too.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” replied a fan.

“Wow, wow wow,” exclaimed another.

Loading...

In her caption, Edwards indicated that she finished with day one of the job, which likely means she will be back at it tomorrow. Throughout the day, Edwards and Menin modeled on the beach, on the yacht, and even in a cave. Edwards wore many beautiful bikinis as photographers captured the perfect shot. For much of the time, Edwards had on a white bikini top that featured a V in the middle and matching thong bikini bottoms. During some of the shots in the cave, Edwards switched to an orange, cleavage-baring bikini top with matching highcut bottoms.

Aboard the yacht, Edwards, Menin, and the rest of the crew enjoyed a big spread for lunch which included colorful fruit and veggies, an array of cheese and crackers, and salads. At the end of the day, the group toasted to putting day one in the books as the sun went down. In her Instagram story, Edwards wrote that she felt thankful she met Menin, whom she called an angel.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Edwards felt under the weather after traveling for work recently. However, she recovered and managed to make it to her next gig on time without the puffy eyes she suffered a couple of days ago.