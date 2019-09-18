Dua Lipa Flaunts Legs In Short Dress At YSL Fragrance Launch Party

Dua Lipa is currently the face of YSL’s latest fragrance, Libre, and attended their launch party in London on Tuesday night.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress has shared numerous shots from the event, in which she wore a mini black dress that showed off her signature legs. She paired the look with some heels and kept her hair down and wavy. In one of the shots, Lipa had her eyes closed and tongue out, posing with a huge fragrance bottle. She appeared to be having the time of her life, which is no surprise as she is currently ruling the world of music and fashion.

Within a couple of hours, the post racked up 270,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 34.3 million followers.

“You looked freaking stunning, babe!!” one user wrote.

“Oh you are such a beautiful soul,” another shared adding a heart emoji.

“The perfume smells so so GOOD,” a third mentioned.

“As far as I’m concerned #DuaLipa has to be one of the most beautiful women on this planet #fact,” a fourth fan insisted.

“You are beyond perfect,” a fifth follower commented with a flame emoji.

For the campaign, Lipa appeared topless and holding the perfume bottle, as The Inquisitr reported. She struck an over-the-shoulder pose while looking very elegant.

Since 2015, she has been making a lot of impact on the music charts, scoring herself hit after hit.

Her breakthrough single, “Be The One,” became a worldwide success, peaking at No. 1 in Belgium, No. 5 in the Netherlands, No. 6 in Australia, and No. 9 in the U.K.

In total, Lipa has achieved two No. 1 singles — “New Rules” and “One Kiss” — and six Top 10 singles in the U.K., per The Official Charts.

Her self-titled debut album, released in 2017, entered the Top Three and earned her numerous big awards.

This year at the Grammy Awards, she picked up Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, “Electricity.”

Lipa spoke about her long-awaited second studio album, telling fans that it’s on its way, as The Inquisitr revealed.

“My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that,” she said. “I ended up listening to Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt. It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles, but that’s just how I like to do things.”

On Spotify, her fans can’t get enough of her music. She currently has over 27.6 million monthly listeners on the app.

