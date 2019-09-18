Farrah Fawcett’s Beloved Son Redmond O’Neal Ruled ‘Incompetent’ To Stand Trial On Attempted Murder Charges

Farrah Fawcett’s only son Redmond O’Neal has been ruled “incompetent” to stand trial on attempted murder charges, reported Radar Online.

A Los Angeles commissioner ruled that O’Neal, the son of the late actress and Ryan O’Neal, must be treated at a mental hospital before facing criminal charges regarding an incident where O’Neal allegedly stabbed one man in the head with a knife and seriously injured another with a broken glass bottle, reported the news and entertainment outlet. O’Neal was arrested in May 2018.

At a hearing that took place on Monday, September 16, O’Neal was ordered to receive psychiatric medication in jail while he awaited transport to a hospital where he will continue to receive necessary mental health treatment, claimed Radar Online.

When he is declared mentally fit to stand trial for his reported crimes, O’Neal will be returned to jail. This will require the son of the former Charlie’s Angels star to be able to understand the proceedings at his trial and be able to provide pertinent information to his representing attorney, stated the site.

Reportedly, O’Neal has abused both drugs and alcohol in the past and was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and antisocial personality disorder, according to court records.

The Inquisitr previously reported in September 2018 that O’Neal had been refusing his medication while in prison.

The only son of Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal has lived a very difficult personal life. Redmond has purportedly struggled with drug and substance abuse since he was a teenager. Subsequently, Redmond has been arrested multiple times and has been previously charged with drug possession, robbery, and assault.

Reportedly Fawcett was always worried that her son would never fully live a clean and sober life. In a story published by People Magazine, it was reported that Fawcett’s last word as she lay dying was the name of her son, “Redmond,” alleged the actress’s longtime friend Mela Murphy, who was known to be with the actress during her final moments of life at St. John’s Health Center in Los Angeles.

The actress, who died of anal cancer in 2009, was told by Murphy that she would always look after Redmond.

“I told her I’d take care of him, that I’ll always be there for him,” said Murphy to People. “I said, ‘You can go now.’ It was just a few hours before she died.”

In honor of the beloved 1970s pinup and actress’s 10-year anniversary of her death and the work she was doing to further education and treatment regarding the disease, ABC News aired a documentary titled This is Farrah Fawcett on May 23 of this year. In the documentary, Fawcett was seen chronicling her cancer journey as a way to inspire and help others who might be battling against the disease.

Redmond O’Neal remains incarcerated until his transfer to a mental health facility.