‘One Piece’ Chapter 956 Spoilers: Death Of Major Character Revealed, Warlord System Abolished

One Piece Chapter 956 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. After Wano Act 2 concluded in the previous chapter, One Piece manga is now set to feature the things that happened during and after the Reverie. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 956 will reveal the abolishment of the Warlord System.

The concerned leaders who attended the Reverie, specifically King Cobra of the Alabasta Kingdom and King Riku of Dressrosa, managed to convince the World Government to abolish the Warlord System after telling them what former Warlords Crocodile and Donquixote Doflamingo did to their countries. After the World Government made the decision, all the Warlords will now be treated as normal pirates.

One Piece Chapter 956 will show some of the Warlords being chased by the marines. These include the strongest swordsman Dracule Mihawk, Whitebeard’s biological son Edward Weevil, and Pirate Empress Boa Hancock. Mihawk is very excited that after a long period of time, he will now return to his life as a pirate. Weevil is confused and asked his mother why the marines are attacking them. Weevil and Miss Bakkin are yet to hear the news about the abolishment of the Warlord System.

Meanwhile, Hancock is giving his subordinates an assurance that they don’t have to worry about anything. Hancock told them that they became known as a Warlord because of their strength. One Piece Chapter 956 is also set to reveal the death of another major character – Sabo, the sworn brother of Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy isn’t expected to learn the death of his brother anytime soon as according to a previous The Inquisitr article, he and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance are about to start their raid at Onigashima.

"I (sessha) am…a samurai." The invincible Yokuzuna, Urashima-sama highly underestimates Kiku. New ep. of #OnePiece is now available on simulcast! pic.twitter.com/lRsvh7hHg2 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 17, 2019

However, most people who are close to Sabo, including Dadan and the mountain bandits, Monkey D. Dragon, Emporio Ivankov, Koala, and the Revolutionary Commanders, have already heard the news. However, there is still a chance that Sabo is alive. One Piece Chapter 956 will show Morgans being threatened by a World Government spy with a gun to manipulate the information in the newspaper.

One Piece Chapter 956 will also reveal Beast Pirates headliner X Drake’s true color. X Drake will be shown talking to Marine Captain Coby, informing him about the newly formed alliance between Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom. X Drake also told Coby about the presence of CP-0 in the Land of Wano and informed him that Luffy is yet to escape from the prison.

Another intriguing scene that will be shown in One Piece Chapter 956 will involve Emperor Marshall D. Teach also known as Blackbeard. Blackbeard and his crew will finally set sail with the goal of going after “something” that the Marines are targeting.