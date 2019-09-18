‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Toned Body In Scandalous Thong Monokini

The “World’s Hottest Nurse,” Lauren Drain refuses to quit stunning fans with her impressive physique and sexy photos on social media, and this week was no different.

On Tuesday, Lauren posted a photo to her Instagram account that showed her flaunting all of her curves in a skimpy little monokini. The registered nurse-turned-fitness model is seen sitting on the edge of a dock as she puts her feet into the crystal clear water with sharks and fish swimming around her.

Lauren looked to be enjoying her time, as she was snapped pointing something out with a smile on her face. Her long, blond hair was wet, as if she had just come out of the water. It was parted to the side and pushed over her shoulder. She was also rocking what appeared to be a tiny black monokini.

The top tied around her neck and back, showing off her impressively toned arms, shoulders, and back. Meanwhile the thong bottoms did very little to hide her curvy booty and lean legs.

The snapshot appears to be a throwback as Lauren is currently pregnant and sporting an adorable, yet fit, baby bump. In the caption of the photo, the fitness model urges her followers to sign up for her fall program before all the spots fill up.

While it may be easy to see Lauren’s photos and believe that she’s just another Instagram model who works out and posts racy pictures, she’s actually much more than that. In addition to being a nurse, she’s also a New York Times bestselling author. Lauren wrote a book about her life in — and subsequent escape from — the Westboro Baptist Church, which proved to be quite popular with readers.

The Advocate revealed in an article from 2013 that, just before her 22nd birthday, Lauren was kicked out of the Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas for “questioning elements of church doctrine.”

Loading...

She went on to build a life for herself, but no longer has contact with her family, who did not come to her wedding. Lauren revealed that she did invite her family members, but they didn’t show up or respond to the invitation.

“When I was ostracized I was given a few hours to pack my life into a few suitcases, dropped off by my father at a motel and told to never return, never contact my siblings and that I was now disowned. Anyone that leaves or is kicked out is banished for life and all ties to your family, friends, community, life are severed and you are truly on your own,” she wrote as she asked fans to donate to a Go Fund Me account to help others escape the church.