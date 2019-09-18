Fitness Bombshell Hope Beel Spills Out Of Bikini In Latest Post

Fitness model Hope Beel has been busy this summer traveling to some exotic locales, but that has not stopped her from sharing a few enticing photos from her travels. Her most recent post showcased her enviable body in a red bikini that barely covered her.

In the photo, Hope stood outside on a beach next to a palm tree. Her bikini top featured strips of fabric that covered the middle of her breasts, while exposing the sides. Along with revealing plenty of side boob, the thong bottoms revealed the shapely curve of Hope’s round booty.

She struck a pose that highlighted every single one of her fabulous curves. With one hand on the tree and another above her head, she turned to look at something off in the distance. The slight twist of her body showed off her incredibly toned torso. The camera captured her body from a side angle, but the photo showed her entire face as she looked at something behind her. She wore a full face of makeup and her hair hung loose as it blew in the wind. She looked stunning as her flawless skin glowed in the summer light.

In the caption, Hope said she had finally booked another trip to Tulum, where she recently visited in July.

The beauty’s 1.2 million followers loved the snap, and many fans commented on how gorgeous Hope looked.

“No words to describe your beauty,” one admirer wrote.

“Absolutely stunning view!!!” said another fan.

“Hot Queen,” one follower commented.

One follower told Hope that her figure was as close to perfect as possible and wondered why she hasn’t appeared in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition yet.

There is no denying that Hope has a body fit for the pages of Sports Illustrated. The Texan model works hard to maintain her shape and sometimes shares tips on Instagram for those who interested in getting fit.

The majority of her posts, however, show her modeling a variety of apparel, with bathing suits being a fan favorite. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hope recently flaunted her abs lounging in a skimpy bikini.

Aside from Tulum, the model also recently visited Cabo San Lucas, where she enjoyed some time by the ocean as she soaked up the sun. She modeled an array alluring bikinis during her time there, and looked amazing while doing so.

Fans wanting to see more of Hope can follow her Instagram account.