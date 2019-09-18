Kendall Jenner Slams Khloe Kardashian For Saying They Look Alike: ‘You Wish B*tch’

Kendall was not here for her big sister saying they look similar.

Kendall Jenner is not here for older sister Khloe Kardashian saying they look alike. The model was pretty quick to clap back at her fellow Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Twitter this week after Khloe claimed that she thought the twosome now look similar after Kendall recently debuted stunning new blond hair.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Khloe shared a very sweet message for the model on the social media site on September 17 after a fan posted snaps of the star rocking her much lighter hair and called her “gorgeous.”

“She’s so perfect either way!!!!!!” Khloe – whose blond hair has almost become her signature look – said of her younger sister after Kendall revealed the new look. “I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters.”

However, Kendall wasn’t exactly loving the comparison, as she tweeted in response, “you wish b*tch.”

The reality star’s hilarious reply seriously lit up on the social media site, as her three-word tweet has already been liked more than 130,000 times as well as retweeted by her fans more than 13,000 times.

It seems as though Kendall was only joking around when it came to clapping back at her big sis, but that didn’t stop her millions of followers from sharing their thoughts on her blunt message.

Many shared hilarious GIFs after seeing all the shade go down.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kendall debuted her much lighter locks on Instagram stories earlier this week, where she proudly showed off her brand new ‘do in a short video. The reality star’s expression stayed pretty frozen as she posed for the camera, while she captioned the upload simply with the word “hi.”

Kendall then sported the new look while walking the runway for Burberry during the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show and at a number of other different events as she hit up New York City.

Kendall then proudly showed off her hair during the Burberry show by posting a video of herself strutting her stuff alongside her fellow models to her Instagram account on September 16. The clip has already been viewed more than 4.6 million times.

But when she wasn’t walking the runway or throwing a little playful shade at her sister online, Kendall was opening up about the big change to her hair on social media.

“This was your first big change so far, how do you feel about being blond now?” one fan tweeted the star, as reported by People.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister then replied, “gotta take yourself out of your comfort zone sometimes.”