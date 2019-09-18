Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Searching For New Home With Boyfriend Paul Bernon After Leaving ‘Housewives’

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon are looking for a new home in New England.

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly planning to move to the New England area with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, after leaving her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to a September 17 report from Us Weekly magazine, Frankel and Bernon are currently living together in Boston’s Back Bay area and enjoying the start of the NFL season. As an insider explained, Frankel and Bernon are big fans of the New England Patriots and have been attending the team’s home games for weeks.

“She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area,” the source shared.

Frankel and Bernon are reportedly hoping to find a new place in Massachusetts or Connecticut but are also open to homes in the surrounding states.

As The Inquisitr recently revealed, Frankel and Bernon celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this month. On Instagram, Frankel shared a sweet photo of the two of them, along with a message to her partner.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans will recall, Frankel went public with her relationship with Bernon during an outing in Boston in October of last year, just two months after her former boyfriend, the late Dennis Shields, was found dead of an apparent overdose at his Big Apple apartment.

At the end of August, as her co-stars united for the start of filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel confirmed she would not be featured at all in the upcoming episodes.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett,” Frankel explained to Us Weekly magazine at the time.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she continued. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Following Frankel’s exit, Andy Cohen spoke of her potential return to the show during an episode of his SiriusXM Radio show, Radio Andy, saying that the series is like the mob in that you “can’t get out.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.