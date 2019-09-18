Larsa Pippen Rocks Tight Bra For ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Workout & Instagram Thinks She’s Smoking Hot

Larsa Pippen has offered a hint at just how she keeps that body bikini-ready – the former Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram earlier today for a little workout time. The 45-year-old’s video definitely ticked boxes for the platform’s adored sweat session sharing, but it seemed to do a lot more: something about Larsa’s choice of workout music was proving that she couldn’t be more on-trend.

The video came in two parts. Both took on a low-key setting as the blonde appeared in an indoor gym and alone. Well, Larsa was being kept company by Megan Thee Stallion’s beats. If “Hot Girl Summer” hasn’t been one of the most talked-about tracks these past months, it’s hard to say what is.

Larsa was seen doing a plank-like exercise as the video opened. The star appeared on a mat and balancing it out as she worked her core, with the second part of the video seeing the blonde on her back and doing impressive crunch-like lifts that also worked her arms and legs. As to the wardrobe, it was trendy and sexy. Larsa had squeezed her fit and curvy frame into a super-tight black sports bra and light-colored leggings, with simple Nike sneakers completing the look.

Instagram straight-up thinks this woman is smoking hot. Which, to be fair, she is.

“Body goals,” one fan wrote.

“Beast” seemed to see a fan impressed at the star’s endurance.

“U don’t even have to go to a normal gym u stay in shape at home I see u” seemed to see one fan eyeing the star up.

A slightly more adult comment came in with what was likely a male account making somewhat of a joke regarding the star’s caption, but this user likewise seemed to think that Larsa was looking sensational. Quite what friend Kim Kardashian might say – the family appears to almost exclusively workout to Kanye West – well, she might have an opinion on the music.

Larsa seems to be one of those stars who can rock just about anything. Achieving that at the age of 45 is easier said than done, but Larsa seems to be looking better than ever. The star looked sensational in a silver glitter mini dress earlier this month, per The Inquisitr, although the eveningwear donned was a million miles off the athleisurewear look rocked today.

Larsa has 1.8 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Gabrielle Union, La La Anthony, and Karrueche Tran, plus a good chunk of Kardashian faces. Fans wishing to see more of Larsa should follow her social media.