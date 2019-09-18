Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Legs In A Sparkling Minidress, And Fans Are Awestruck

The name of Carrie Underwood’s new tour might be “Cry Pretty,” but the stunning blonde certainly knows how to dress pretty as well. In a video thanking Denver for being a great stop on her tour, she wowed her fans by showcasing her costumes, including a sparkling minidress that showcased her legs to their best advantage.

The video opened with some panoramic views of Denver, and then cut to Carrie walking down a hallway before the show began in a stunning gold V-neck gown with copper accents that take their cues from 1940s Hollywood.

“Denver,” she said. “Let’s do this!”

Carrie then showed several clips of herself performing her song “Love Wins.” During the number, she wore a stunning gunmetal grey minidress that put her pins on full display. With art-deco-inspired beading in the front, she looked absolutely stunning, and fans were sure to tell her in the comments. Carrie completed the look with black booties.

It was not the only beautiful ensemble worn by the country crooner. Another outfit worn by Carrie was a gold and black coat dress with an A-line skirt, also with the high-heeled booties. The fourth was a stunning light blue gown with a large leg split, and the fifth was sparkling orange number.

Carrie appeared to be wearing this dress when she came off-stage.

“Denver!” she cried. “You were awesome!”

The upload got over 21,000 likes and around 170 comments within just hours.

Many praised the singer for her performance.

“I was there and you were seriously amazing. I am now your fan!” wrote one user.

“Thank you for one of the best nights of my life! You inspire me!!!” gushed another, adding two pink hearts.

Other comments complimented the singer’s grace and beauty.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU CARRIE,” proclaimed an enthusiastic fan, with two pink heart emoji.

“Ur so pretty,” agreed another.

Loading...

In the recap video, Carrie thanked her fans for singing along to every song and dancing to the music. Another sweet aspect of the recap was showing Carrie play a pseudo-cupid, as a couple got engaged while attending her performance.

“It was a good night,” Carrie concluded with a smile.

Overall, the “Cry Pretty” tour has been a huge success, and could potentially net the singer around $50 million in revenue.

But it’s not just the tour’s triumph that likely has Carrie riding high right now. She was also just named a CMT Artist of the Year, and made the announcement to Instagram wearing a stunning low-cut black top, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.