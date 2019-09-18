Abigail Ratchford Shows How She Earned Nickname ‘Queen Of Curves’ With Cleavage-Baring Pictures

Abigail Ratchford is showing that “Queen of Curves” is not just an honorary title.

The fitness star and Instagram model gave her fans a glimpse of her massive cleavage this week, posting an Instagram photo where she rocked a bright orange outfit that showcased all of her killer curves. Ratchford, who is known as the “Queen of Curves,” asked fans to pick their favorite between the three photos she posted, but most of her followers seemed to think she rocked it in all of them.

“All three because you look amazing in every single one,” one fan wrote.

“Orange ya the hottest,” another commented.

Ratchford has become one of the most-followed fitness models on the site, amassing a following of 9 million as she regularly gains viral interest for her racy posts. As The Inquisitr noted, Abigail recently grabbed attention for another photo where she rocked a sheer bra.

Abigail has been the OG of Instagram fitness modeling, bursting onto the scene close to five years ago, and in that time becoming one of the most-followed models on the social media site.

The 5-foot-8 beauty, who originally hailed from Scranton, Pennsylvania, before relocating to Los Angeles, has said she’s got her sights set higher than just social media fame.

“I want to have my own brand and do beauty, lingerie, and come out with other products,” Ratchford told Men’s Fitness, via Muscle and Fitness. “I want to eventually move towards a big company or some different businesses. I’ve produced calendars and skate decks and I have really great fans that are super loyal to me. I want to make some big moves this year.”

Loading...

Abigail added that she wants fans to know her from more than just her Instagram posts, noting that she has been building a brand and wants to promote her own products. While Abigail does plenty of work for more traditional fitness and fashion companies, she has also put out her own line and even has her own official app.

Ratchford does plenty of work to stay looking so amazing. She told Men’s Fitness that she has a very strict diet and fitness routine, which she altered to give her a curvier look. Abigail said that when she first got into fitness she made the mistake of only doing cardio, but didn’t see much of a change in her body. Then, after adding weight training, resistance training, and Pilates, she achieved the “long and lean” look she was going for.

Those who want to see more from Abigail Ratchford can check out her Instagram page.