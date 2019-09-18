Olivia Culpo Flaunts Some Serious Skin In Floral Crop Top & Mini Skirt

Olivia Culpo has a new project going on and it involves the beach, but not exactly what you would expect. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was caught on Tuesday wearing a sexy outfit as she got down to business in Venice Beach, California.

Olivia looked stunning as always. While her fans are used to seeing her donning swimwear, this time she swapped her usual bikini for a white floral number, as seen in photos provided by The Daily Mail. The skimpy crop top showed off plenty of skin as it barely covered up her assets, while at the same time revealing her sexy abs. The slightly puffed sleeves on her top also revealed her toned shoulders. The matching wrap-around skirt showed off her long slender legs. At one point, one side of her skirt was positioned much lower than the other one to reveal even more skin on her petite hips. The 27-year-old completed the outfit with a pair of white sporty sneakers.

Olivia sported a sleek bob that seemed to make her brunette locks shine in the California sun. She rocked a smoldering look with smoky eye makeup and thick eyelashes, while opting for a pale pink color on her full lips. She didn’t seem to have too much color on her cheeks, but the bright sunlight gave her the glow that she needed for her outing. She had a hair and makeup team who gave her the perfect look.

Olivia’s only accessory seemed to be her phone that she kept in hand at all times.She was using it a few times as she was getting prepped for the shoot.

Olivia Culpo also took to her Instagram stories to film just a little bit of what was going on at the time. You could hear the wind blowing and the crew getting things ready to go. She was then seen running across the sandy beach towards the ocean waves with the gorgeous sunset as the backdrop. The film crew went running after her, although some couldn’t seem to keep up.

Maxim’s sexiest woman toted, “Today’s office is not too shabby,” and she certainly wasn’t kidding.

Just yesterday, Olivia sent Instagram into a frenzy by posting a couple of sexy photos of herself in a white bikini. The Inquisitr had previously detailed on how she playfully said that she should have worn a belt as she held onto the skimpy bikini bottoms. The snap was an instant hit with her followers.

You can see more of Olivia Culpo by following her Instagram account where she is seen frequently frolicking on the beach. She also loves to show off her chic sense of style as well.