Kourtney Kardashian Sets Instagram On Fire In Black Silk Lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian was a real show stopper in her latest social media snapshot. The reality star was seen wearing some barely-there lingerie, and her fans absolutely loved it.

In the photo, which was posted to the Instagram account of Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh, the mother of three sat in a chair as she wore nothing but some lingerie underneath a completely open white bathrobe.

Kourtney rocked a skimpy black bra, which showcased her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. She also sported matching panties, which flaunted her curvy booty and lean legs as she relaxed and stared over a gorgeous ocean view.

Kourtney wore her long, dark hair down in the photo, and accessorized the look with a pair of oversized dark sunglasses. She also appeared to sport a bronzed glow as she rested her head in her hand.

Of course, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans loved the sexy snap, and took to the comments section to gush over Kourtney.

“Pretty like always,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Gorgeous,” another stated, adding fire emoji for flair.

In the caption of the picture, Poosh tells readers that they need a silky lingerie set like Kourtney’s to boost their confidence, telling fans to head over to the website for more details on how they can own their own set of gorgeous silk dedicates.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Poosh posted another racy photo of Kourtney earlier in the week, sharing an update to their account where the star wore a tiny sports bra and a pair of skintight booty shorts as she jogged in the sand along an empty beach.

Of course, Kourtney’s super toned body doesn’t come easy. Not only does the reality star stick to a workout routine, but she also eats healthy and likes to follow the keto diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto,” Kourtney added.