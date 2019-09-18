Ashley Graham Shares Throwback Video Flaunting Her Curves In Sexy Swimwear

Voluptuous model Ashley Graham has been showing off an entirely different type of curvy figure lately. The pregnant mama-to-be is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, and the two made their adorable announcement on Instagram just last month.

Graham hasn’t been shy about flaunting her new baby bump or the changes her body was going through during pregnancy. As The Inquisitr reported, Graham has been bold about showing off her stretch marks and embracing her body, no matter what. She has been documenting her pregnancy with plenty of pictures that show off her growing body, bump and all, in a variety of revealing attire, from evening gowns to swimsuits.

Recently, though, Graham switched things up by sharing a throwback post with her 9.1 million eager Instagram followers. In the post, Graham shared a video of herself in a wide variety of swimsuits with her curves on full display. Graham tagged the brand Swimsuits for All in the caption and included a quick snap of a logo at the end, showing her fans that the campaign was part of the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All collaboration. The model seems to love collaborating with brands to create gorgeous attire for curvy bodies.

Graham had her fans laughing with the caption, as she shared the “throwback to being able to see my toes!” Fans absolutely loved the sizzling video, which racked up over 623,000 views in just 12 hours.

Graham rocked a wide variety of swimsuits in the video, proving that there was something for everyone in her collection. She kicked things off by sharing footage of herself in two one-piece swimsuits with lace-up details, one black and one white. Her cleavage was on full display in both, and she looked radiant as she frolicked on the beach.

Graham also threw a few bikinis into the mix, spreading out on the sand in a tiny black bikini, walking across the sand in a gorgeous black cover-up blowing in the wind, and leaning back and flaunting her curves in a striped bikini that left little to the imagination.

Graham also bent over and allowed the waves to wash over her body while rocking a striped one-piece that was simple yet super sexy.

Her followers loved the steamy throwback video and told her so in the comments section.

“The most beautiful woman in the world! Such an inspiration,” one fan commented.

Loading...

“Wow you’re gorgeous,” another follower said.

“Beautiful with and without bump! Love your flow mama!” another follower remarked.

“If I ever get to the point where I’m as pretty as you, my life will be complete,” one fan said.

The brand itself even left a comment on the post, and said “such a blast!”