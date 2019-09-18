Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Swears In New ‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber

Ultimate Bachelor fan Jimmy Kimmel took it upon himself to officially and hilariously swear in the newest star of the franchise, pilot Peter Weber, during his requisite stop to promote the newest season of the ABC series on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Weber was announced as The Bachelor at the finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

Fans of the series will recognize Weber as the third runner-up in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and the man who will forever be known as “Windmill Pete” after it was revealed he had sex with Brown in a windmill four times.

Kimmel said that he is the only person “licensed” in the state of California to swear in the newest Bachelor contestant and invited Weber to his stage to put his hand on a copy of People Magazine for his official moment in the spotlight.

The talk show host first asked Weber if he promises to date 25 women simultaneously as millions of Americans watch and judge his every move. He then asked Weber if he would promise not to give a first impression rose to a woman dressed as an animal.

The questions became more hilarious from that point on, including Kimmel asking Weber if he promised to get choked up when he had to make his final choice between “two dental hygienists.” He also wondered if Weber would “stare wistfully out at the sky” and promise to keep the “crazy girl” all the other girls hate on the show for “at least four weeks” even though he will likely have “zero intention” of marrying her.

Kimmel then asked Weber if he promised to “make love in a windmill” if given the chance, referencing the pilot’s time spent with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown where they reportedly squeezed in four lovemaking sessions during their night together.

He also queried Weber if he would promise to cry, be madly in love with two women three hours before proposing marriage, and pick a woman solely on her looks, even if the “interesting and pretty” one is clearly the better choice for him. The new Bachelor star said “I do” to all of Kimmel’s questions, cementing his hire.

Spoiler alert: Three couples became engaged and one broke up at the close of the latest season of the franchise.

People Magazine reported Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor broke up. Meanwhile, Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, and Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty all became engaged. Burnett and Haggerty became Bachelor in Paradise’s first same-sex engagement.

Bachelor in Paradise will return in one year. The Bachelor will begin its newest season with Peter Weber in the pilot’s seat in January 2020 on ABC.