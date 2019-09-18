Instagram Sensation Amanda Lee Shows The Difference Between ‘Posed’ And ‘Not Posed’ In Killer Bikini

Amanda Lee wants to show fans the difference between “posed” and “not posed” photos, but the bikini-clad fitness model’s fans happen to think she looks flawless in both.

Lee took to Instagram this week to show off the subtle difference in posture and body shape when someone is “posing” for a photo versus just standing there. Posing in a revealing yellow bikini, Lee showed the difference that good posture, lighting, and flexing can make.

“No one looks perfect all the time! Everything is angles, posing, and lighting,” Amanda shared in the photo’s caption. “First pic is me not sucking in my stomach or pushing out my hip/booty. Second pic is sucked in, and popping my hip out. Just a reminder that everything you see on social media is people posting the best version of themselves, not reality.”

Lee’s point seemed a bit lost as the fitness model seemed to look flawless in both of the side-by-side photos.

“Gorgeous in BOTH!” wrote Adrienne Bailon, the American singer and actress who is also an Instagram follower of Amanda Lee.

“Uhhhh mmmk you pretty much look perfect in the unposed,” another fan wrote, adding a series of laughing emoji.

Amanda Lee has gotten plenty of attention for her revealing Instagram photos. The Los Angeles fitness model and personal trainer has amassed 11.9 million followers, becoming one of the most-followed fitness models on a site filled with them.

There’s plenty of work that goes into looking that good. As Lee shared in a 2016 interview with Maxim, she has a very strict workout regiment that includes a lot of work to keep her backside looking so famously fit.

Lee shared that she got into the Instagram modeling business through her work as a personal trainer. She started to work with a client who had appeared in hip-hop music videos, and the woman took a selfie with Amanda one day and tagged her in. The woman’s 80,000 Instagram followers soon latched onto Lee, asking her to post more workout videos, and she blossomed from there.

Amanda, who three years ago had a following just under 5 million, said she was shocked at how fast her page took off and allowed her to break free from the pack of Instagram models with 500,000 to 1 million followers.

As The Inquisitr reported, Amanda Lee now gets viral interest for her photos, including a recent one where she rocked a barely there bikini.

Those who want to see more from Amanda Lee can check out her Instagram page.