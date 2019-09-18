Candice Swanepoel’s Mile-Long Legs In A Leather Mini Dress Floor Instagram In Sizzling Photo

The Victoria's Secret Angel's hot new photo is melting Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her world-famous legs in a jaw dropping new photo posted to Instagram. The sizzling Victoria’s Secret Angel proved once again that she’s certainly not afraid to show some skin as she put her mile-long pins on full display while rocking a tiny leather dress as she sat in the back of a car.

The black-and-white snap showed Candice pulling one of her very best model poses as she relaxed in the car, putting one leg up on the center console in front of her as she flashed her seriously high heels.

The mom of two showed off her insane figure in the sultry leather ensemble, which stopped very north of the knee, as she turned her head towards the camera while placing her hand on her black cap.

It’s not clear if the photo was a candid look at the supermodel or if the snap was taken from a professional photo shoot, though it’s safe to say that Candice’s 13.6 million followers most definitely appreciated her black leather look.

The comments section was flooded with some serious praise from her excited followers, with one calling the model “stunning” as another said, “DAMN! Great legs.”

Another described Candice as “a goddess,” while a third added, “This photo is stunning!”

Several other Instagram users were quick to leave fire emoji on the post to let the Victoria’s Secret model know how hot she was looking.

The sizzling snap this week has been liked more than 154,000 times in the first 20 hours since she shared it to her account.

The latest leg-baring shot comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Candice last showed off her toned pins in an upload to her account just last week. Then, she rocked a tiny denim miniskirt on the streets of New York City while she attended New York Fashion Week.

The star has previously shared one of the biggest secrets to getting her fit and toned body, revealing that she’s always doing squats to keep her body looking so fit and toned.

“Squats are the key! It’s definitely squats! They work for me if I’ve been on holiday and I feel like I haven’t done enough exercise. Even 10 make me feel better,” Candice previously revealed during an interview with Vogue U.K.

“You know what’s good – if you squat and when you come back up, you squeeze really hard. That works,” Candice added.

Those who wish to see more of Candice can follow her on Instagram.