‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Tayshia Adams & John Paul Jones Post Update Amid Rumors They’re No Longer Together

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' fan favorites posted couples photos after the finale aired.

Bachelor in Paradise fans saw a roller coaster romance play out for Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones this summer. However, on the season finale of the ABC dating show, it appeared there was no more trouble in paradise.

Last week, fans saw Tayshia end things with JPJ. In a brutal breakup, the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite admitted she wasn’t “there” yet with her feelings, as shared by The Inquisitr. But on the Bachelor in Paradise season finale, Tayshia admitted she regretted saying goodbye to JPJ on the beach in Mexico, so she made a “bold” move to win him back.

Bachelor in Paradise cameras followed Tayshia as she traveled to Jones’ Maryland hometown to tell him she wanted to give their relationship another try. The hometown reunion ended with them being “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Back in ABC’s studio at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, Tayshia and JPJ appeared to still be going strong. At one point, Jones even got down on one knee — to recite a poem to her.

After the episode aired, Tayshia and John Paul Jones made their relationship Instagram official. Jones posted a photo of Tayshia posing with his family during that game-changing trip to Maryland.

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Katie Morton, who shed a few tears of her own this season, noted that the two were “GREAT” at hiding their rekindled romance.

Tayshia posted a photo of the couple posing together at what appears to be the pool at the Bachelor in Paradise resort in Mexico. The reality star captioned the pic “Team TAYPJ” in honor of fans who shipped the couple.

While everything looks picture-perfect, spoiler king Reality Steve has some bad news for fans of the couple. As the episode aired, The Bachelor blogger took to Twitter to give fans an update.

“This reunion show filmed August 27th. …Tayshia and JPJ are not together anymore. … I see what Tayshia and JPJ are posting. I’m just telling you what I’m hearing.”

Loading...

While it remains to be seen if this relationship ended as fast as it restarted, Tayshia and JPJ played up their romance in an interview with Glamour. In the new interview, Tayshia maintained the two have a long-distance relationship, with her living in Orange County, California, and JPJ in Maryland.

“It’s about a five-hour plane ride away. Moving out to LA is a potential option, so I’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds the next couple months, “Jones said.

Tayshia added that the two are committed to making their relationship work.

“We’re going to test it out, we’re going to see,” she said. “We’re exploring!”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC.