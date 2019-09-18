‘Jersey Shore’ Ex-EMT Angelina Pivarnick Sues Former Supervisor For Alleged Sexual Assault

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick, once an EMT for the State of New York, is suing her former FDNY supervisor for alleged sexual assault. The incident occurred while the reality star was working from the years 2017-2018 as an emergency medical technician in Staten Island, New York.

The reality star filed a complaint in Brooklyn Federal Court on September 16 reported Page Six, which claimed Pivarnick’s former boss, Lt. Jonathan Schechter of the Rossville Station 23 in Staten Island, New York “incessantly subjected Pivarnick to unwelcome sexual advances, as well as comments about her body and physical appearance, including in a slew of lewd text messages.”

“Your a** is amazing and I wish I wasn’t working or in uniform because I definitely would’ve kissed those amazing lips,” the reality star claims stated a text she received from Schecter in September 2017 reported Page Six. Pivarnick also claims that Shechter allegedly “grabbed and squeezed her buttock” in a parking lot outside the station and “made contact with her vaginal area.”

The New York Daily News reported the reality star also said that Lt. David Rudnitzky, who was not named as a defendant in the suit, spoke to her in “sexually graphic and vulgar terms” after she began appearing on the MTV reality show for its reboot season in 2018. According to documents filed by the reality star, Rudnitzky continues to work as a Lieutenant at the Rossville Station.

Pivarnick reportedly filed Equal Employment Opportunity Office complaints in April 2018 against both men. She claims to have rebuffed their advances in the court filings.

The lawsuit claims that when the reality star spoke out against Schecter, she was “punished” with tasks such as cleanup duty. She began working as an EMS technician in August 2016. Pivarnick was reportedly hurt on the job and moved to light duty after her injury.

The current lawsuit claims that Pivarnick requested both men to stop their actions, but her requests were ignored.

Pivarnick said in a statement to Page Six, “It should go without saying that what I experienced has nothing to do with television or entertainment. Like all women, I am entitled to be treated with dignity and respect at work. And I should not have to accept unwanted sexual advances, crude comments about my body or physical assault.” Pivarnick is reportedly seeking monetary damages for mental anguish and humiliation.

The reality star made her television debut as one of the original castmates of Jersey Shore when the show made its debut in 2009.

She left the series during the show’s first season after refusing to work in the Shore Store, a requirement for living in the home that she business was attached to. Pivarnick then returned to the series for Season 2, set in Miami, but again left under unhappy circumstances after finding she could not get along with her castmates.

Pivarnick returned to the Jersey Shore family fold during Season 1 of the reboot series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio thought it would be fun to pull a prank on castmates Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The reality star, as reported by The Inquisitr, is engaged to Chris Larangeira, and the couple recently moved into their first home together.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.