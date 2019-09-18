Heavily Pregnant Lauren Conrad Reveals Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini

Lauren's showing off her big baby bump as her duet date approaches.

Former The Hills and Laguna Beach star Lauren Conrad is showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini. In a new snap shared to her Instagram account on September 17, the gorgeous pregnant reality star put her middle on display as she posed for the camera in a white bikini as her impending due date approaches.

The stunning snap had Lauren with her hand on her bump as she looked down towards her expanding middle. The star had her long blonde hair down as she rocked a white bikini with a see-through beige cover up which flowed in the breeze.

Though the gorgeous bikini photo looked like it could have been an outtake taken from a professional maternity shoot, Conrad admitted in the caption that it was actually a candid snap taken by her friend Hannah Skvarla as they made their way back from a trip to the swimming pool.

She also joked that she was ready to give birth, but was also hoping the baby would stay inside her a little longer because she and husband William Tell still have a lot of preparation to do before they become parents for a second time. The couple are already mom and dad to their 2-year-old son Liam.

The gorgeous pregnancy bikini snap has already received a seriously impressive more than 601,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it online.

Though Lauren and William – who recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary – haven’t officially confirmed the due date of their second child, she appeared to be pretty heavily pregnant in the new photo she shared with her 6.1 million followers.

Romper previously speculated that Conrad could be set to give birth in October after she first announced her second pregnancy back in April.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news to the world. She shared a stunning photo of herself cradling her bump to the social media site while sporting a light blue floral dress.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!” Lauren admitted in the caption, suggesting she’d kept her second pregnancy a secret for a while before revealing the exciting news.

“Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year,” she then added, with a baby emoji.

In August, Lauren opened up to People about how she and her husband were preparing their son Liam for the baby’s impending arrival.

“He’s very smart, and I think he sort of understands what’s going on,” Conrad said. “We’re just focused on making this a positive experience and talking about how exciting it will be for him to be a big brother.”