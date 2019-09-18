Hannah Godwin’s Fans In Full Meltdown After Her First Insta Post With Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin’s fans were sent into a frenzy earlier today when the reality tv star and model shared her first couple Instagram pic with Dylan Barbour. While the beginning and middle of Bachelor in Paradise proved to be a confusing time for Hannah, it certainly looks like she has found what she was looking for now.

The photo showed the pair in a happy embrace as they kissed each other. They were photographed on an outdoor deck. Hannah wore a pair of casual capri sweatpants, a crop top, and sweater. Meanwhile, Dylan wore an all-black outfit save for a white shirt and orange hat.

Godwin placed her arms around Barbour, while he placed his right hand in her hair. The pair were all smiles.

And considering that many of Hannah’s fans were eager to get an update, this post was exactly what many people were hoping for.

The connection between the duo started early on in this summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise. While for a time, Hannah got flak for not immediately being exclusive with Dylan, it looks like the latter’s patience has paid off.

And it wasn’t so long ago when the pair’s relationship status was the main topic of conversation in Hannah’s recent social media posts, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This post’s comments section was filled with a ton of happy messages from friends and followers.

“EEEEEEEP I had a feeling this was the one you would post IM SO FREAKKINGGGGG HAPPY @dylanbarbour you are a lucky dood,” exclaimed a fan.

“Good things happen to good people @dylanbarbourapplause to a perfectly executed approach. Textbook,” noted another follower.

The “approach” that the fan is alluding to included Dylan being completely into Hannah and Hannah only after he arrived at Paradise. While there were some cast members who found Dylan to be overbearing, most people seemed to be really rooting for Barbour.

Plenty of followers left nice messages about the confirmed couple’s relationship status.

“So happy for you Hannah that my heart could explode!!!” said a fan.

“This is so cute congrats you guys. Both seem like such kind souls,” commented another fan.

“I’ve never been happier to see something on my timeline,” said a follower.

No doubt that the couple will be sharing even more photos in the near future. The pair were technically not allowed to reveal their relationship status while the show was airing, so this is a milestone for the TV couple.