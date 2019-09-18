Former WWE Star Big Cass Says He’ll Get ‘Professional Help,’ Asks Fans To Respect His Privacy

As reported previously by The Inquisitr, former WWE superstar Big Cass — who is also known in the independent circuit under the ring name CazXL — was involved in a backstage incident at an independent wrestling show on Saturday. This incident saw him allegedly engage in belligerent and aggressive behavior throughout the night, culminating in physical confrontations with AEW star Joey Janela and WWE producer Pat Buck. This incident was noteworthy because it didn’t come too long after Cass opened up about his battles with drinking and depression and also admitted that he remains in touch with WWE for a possible return.

In the aftermath of that incident, Cass’ longtime tag team partner and fellow WWE alumnus, Enzo Amore, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph of the duo and, more importantly, a letter from Cass where he apologized for the altercation and admitted that he “obviously let [his] demons get the better of [him].” He stressed that he is working hard to conquer his “ongoing” battle with depression, promising to “right the wrongs of Saturday night.”

“I’m getting help from family and friends as we speak and will be getting professional help in the near future and ask all to please respect my privacy in the meantime,” Cass continued.

Cass then wrapped up his letter by promising to return in “good faith” if and when he chooses to come back as a public figure. He said that he hopes to serve as an inspiration for other people with mental health issues, adding that he hopes to follow the example of British boxer Tyson Fury, who overcame mental illness and substance abuse to return to his past glory as a heavyweight boxing champion.

“Remember…I ain’t dead yet. And neither are you. Peace and love, William Patrick Morrissey III,” Cass concluded, signing the letter under his real name.

The perfect way to say goodbye! Love Rahway and @WrestlePro . Pay it forward, and thank you everyone for all the ????. pic.twitter.com/ypkyRLjYX6 — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) September 15, 2019

While Buck has yet to publicly comment about the alleged altercation with Cass that took place during his farewell show for WrestlePro, Janela took to Twitter on Sunday to look back on what happened that night. After stressing that he refuses to elaborate on the specifics for the meantime, the AEW wrestler said that his supposed confrontation with Cass was “probably the [most] bizarre” situation he has ever experienced in his 15 years in pro wrestling. He added, however, that he and Cass were still on friendly terms as of Friday, and that he hopes the former WWE tag team mainstay “gets back on the right track.”