‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Is Set To Feature More Flashbacks

Flashbacks involving Siddiq's capture by the Whisperers will be included in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

As Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, showrunner, Angela Kang, teases that there will be plenty of flashbacks as the story aims to explore “illusions and people’s fears.”

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

There has been plenty of details emerging regarding the upcoming Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest information involves a new character called Jules who is likely a member of the Oceanside community. In addition to this, The Walking Dead showrunner now reveals that Season 10 will also feature plenty of flashbacks to help move the story along.

“Yes, I will say that there’s some flashbacks this season,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

Previously, there has been plenty of information released regarding the continued conflict between the communities in The Walking Dead and the Whisperers. Part of the conflict will involve the illusion of security and the creation of fear among the communities regarding the Whisperers. Alpha (Samantha Morton), who heads this group, has previously managed to build up a perceived level of fear that is likely set to spread throughout the communities in Season 10. The upcoming flashbacks will also help to convey this.

“One of the things we were kind of dealing with in the season has to do with illusion and people’s fears and what’s real, what’s not, the weight of the past on people. So, we’ll definitely see some windows into the past that kind of shed light on the present. It should be interesting.”

Some of these flashbacks will likely include Siddiq’s (Avi Nash) capture by the Whisperers that occurred in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. He, along with a group of other characters, was taken by the Whisperers. Siddiq was the only member who lived to tell the tale. Of course, this means that viewers will need to prepare themselves for the fact that Siddiq’s flashbacks will also include characters who are no longer alive in The Walking Dead.

In addition to Siddiq’s flashbacks, Kang promises that there will be other sequences involving other characters.

“There is some other stuff going on,” Kang also revealed.

“There’s some pretty cool stuff, I think.”

As to what Kang actually means and who else will be featured in upcoming flashbacks, viewers will just have to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.