‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Billy Overcomes His Demons

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 17 brings an episode filled entirely with Billy Abbott. He faces down every mistake he’s ever made, and in the end, Billy fights his own worst enemy — himself.

Billy (Jason Thompson) told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) story about him trying to run down Adam (Mark Grossman) was correct. It was his dark side who lashed out at Adam, and Victoria urged Billy to confront his demons. Those demons turned out to take the form of Billy’s various loved ones.

Delia (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) visited Billy first, and she told him that going after Adam would cost him everything. Then she told her dad that the other side is beautiful, but he will never get to see it because he has a dark soul.

Then, Billy’s brother Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up to tell Billy all the mistakes he’s ever made. Jack called Billy the world’s biggest screw-up. When Billy told his brother he wanted to fix things, Jack said that it wasn’t fixable. Then gum-chewing Billy accused Jack of allowing his friendship with Adam to cloud things. In the end, Jack told his brother to pick either good Billy or bad Billy and be done with it.

Jill (Jess Walton) showed up next, and she told Billy that Victoria would be better off if he just left for good. It stunned Billy since Jill was his and Victoria’s biggest fan. Billy tried to tell his mother that Victoria is his rock, but Jill told her son that he is a dismal failure as a partner for Victoria. No matter what, Billy always ends up in the gutter, and Jill said Victoria deserves better.

Not surprisingly, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) paraded by next. Phyllis reminded Billy that he slept with Summer (Hunter King) to get back at her, and she wondered if he is even capable of love. Not even Victoria could help bring Billy out of the darkness. She challenged Billy to a game of cards, and she ended up beating him. Billy felt he was doomed with only death cards turning up for him. Then Phyllis has a laughing fit.

Finally, Adam pulled Billy out of bed and yelled at Billy for bringing everything back up when they’d already dealt with everything years ago. Adam began to strangle Billy hoping to end everything right there. Then, Adam turned into a second Billy, and Billy punched out his alter who disappeared. Later, Billy told Victoria that if anything good is left inside of him, it is her, and they hugged.